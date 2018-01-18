Brigitte Bardot Calls #MeToo Movement ‘Hypocritical and Ridiculous’

"Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role," Bardot told French magazine Paris Match.

Former French actress Brigitte Bardot has joined her countrywomen in condemning #MeToo, the historic movement against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood, calling it “hypocritical and ridiculous.” In an interview with Paris Match magazine, translated by France 24, the 83-year-old French film icon said “lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed,” adding that “the vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

Bardot said that she had “never been the victim of sexual harassment,” asserting that she “found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice.”

Bardot was a major sex symbol in the ’50s and ’60s, becoming world famous in 1956 for playing the bombshell Juliete in Roger Vadim’s controversial film “And God Created Woman.” She later starred in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Le Mépris,” and Louis Malle’s “Viva Maria!”

Bardot joins Catherine Deneuve and nearly 100 French actresses in speaking out against #MeToo, which in France is known as #BalanceTonPorc (“Squeal on Your Pig”). Deneuve was the most prominent name to sign an open letter, published in French newspaper Le Monde, condemning a “witch hunt” against men that they said is threatening sexual freedom. Deneuve later distanced herself from the sentiments expressed in the letter, issuing an apology.

Bardot left acting in 1973 and has since devoted herself to animal rights causes. She said “has almost no contact these days with the entertainment industry,” except for phone calls from old friends like veteran actor Alain Delon.