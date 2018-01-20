Bryan Cranston Reveals the ‘Breaking Bad’ Scene That Affected Him the Most — Watch

Thinking about it still chokes him up.

(It probably goes without saying, but spoilers follow.) In addition to being the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, today also marks a good milestone: “Breaking Bad” premiered exactly 10 years ago. To commemorate the occasion, Bryan Cranston has revealed the most emotionally difficult scene for him to film — and the highly personal reason why it was so hard for him.

“I’m the one who…had a really tough time filming Jane’s death scene,” he tells Entertainment Weekly. Cranston, who won countless awards for his portrayal of Walter White on the acclaimed drama, is speaking of Krysten Ritter’s character, who drowns in her own vomit in season two.

“Walt watches Jane die was probably the most difficult scene for me to shoot, emotionally, because, temporarily, I saw the image of my own daughter in her face rise to the surface, take the place of Krysten Ritter, and then just as quickly disappear. But it was just instantaneous, that millisecond was all that it took for me to catch myself. Because again, I thought one of the reasons to save this person was because she’s a young woman, she could be my daughter.”

Watch the scene — which marks a pivotal moment in Walter’s transformation into Heisenberg — below.