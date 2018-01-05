Bryan Singer Asked Noah Hawley to Remove His Executive Producer Credit on ‘Legion’

Singer will no longer be involved with the acclaimed X-Men series on FX.

Bryan Singer is no longer involved with FX’s comic book drama series “Legion.” Following the show’s TCA panel, creator and executive producer Noah Hawley revealed that Singer himself was the one who asked to remove his name from the series.

“Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that,” Hawley told Deadline.

Singer was involved with “Legion” by name only for the most part. He had little to do with the series except for some limited creative involvement when the project was in its early stages of development.

“Very early on in the conception of the show, I met him a couple of times,” Hawley said. “He was interested in directing the pilot, but once I stepped in to direct, I haven’t spoken to him since that moment. Really, he was a name on the screen.”

Singer was removed from directing the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” last December for allegedly being missing from set for multiple days. A lawsuit was filed against the director shortly after by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who claims that Singer sexually assaulted him on a yacht in approximately 2003, when he was 17 years old.

Singer is still attached as a producer of the FOX series “The Gifted,” in which he also directed the pilot. The network has renewed the series for a second season.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.