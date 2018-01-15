Catherine Deneuve Apologizes to Sexual Abuse Victims For Bashing #MeToo Movement: ‘I Believe in Justice’

The legendary French actress was highly criticized for signing an open letter that condemned the "witch hunt" against men over sexual harassment.

Catherine Deneuve is distancing herself from an open letter published earlier this month in the French newspaper Le Monde. The letter was signed by nearly 100 French actresses, writers, and academics, all of whom criticized the #MeToo movement. The women also condemned the “witch hunt” against men over sexual harassment that has occurred in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein abuse allegations, saying it threatens sexual freedom.

In an essay published by French newspaper Liberation on January 14, Deneuve apologized for adding her name to the open letter. The letter made headlines around the world and Deneuve seemed especially troubled by the fact that racist and conservative groups praised her views.

“I would like to say to conservatives, racists, and traditionalists of all kinds who have found it strategic to support me that I am not fooled,” Deneuve writes. “They will have neither my gratitude nor my friendship.”

“I am a free woman and I will remain so,” she continued. “I fraternally salute all the victims of odious acts that may have felt aggrieved by this letter published in Le Monde. It is to them and to them alone that I apologize.”

Deneuve later writes that she “believes in justice” when it comes to supporting sexual assault victims. You can read her full essay here.

