‘Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block’ Trailer: Gorgeous New Horror Installment Has Raw Meat and a Literal Bloodbath — Exclusive

Olivia Luccardi, Rutger Hauer, and a lot of uncooked beef star in the third chapter of the SYFY series drawn from viral internet horror stories.

The third season of “Channel Zero” is almost here, and the latest installment of the SYFY series looks like a terrifying vision that Upton Sinclair and M.C. Escher would both be proud of.

“Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block” will continue in the series tradition, drawing from a popular viral Creepypasta tale. This time, Kerry Hammond’s “Search and Rescue Woods” is the inspiration for a season that follows Alice (Olivia Luccardi), a young woman struggling with an ominous threat to her newly adopted city. As she begins to investigate stories of impossibly constructed staircases, she discovers that that might be connected to some eerie neighborhood disappearances.

As this exclusive first look of the new season shows, that danger might have to do something with Alice’s older sister Zoe (Holland Roden) slowly being submerged into a bathtub filled with blood. Toss in a devious, bespectacled Rutger Hauer and a handful of staircases to nowhere and “Butcher’s Block” has all the makings of another unsettling, disorienting arc.

Like the previous installment in the series, “No-End House,” it looks like this season will also feature a heavy contrast between bright, colorful exteriors and some sinister dimly lit rooms. Set against the meatpacking district, something tells us that this season might also change the way you think about a random hunk of sirloin.

Along with Luccardi and Hauer, “Butcher’s Block” will also star Holland Roden, Brandon Scott, and “Krisha” star Krisha Fairchild. Following in the “Channel Zero” tradition, the season will last six episodes, beginning next month. All episodes will be written by showrunner Nick Antosca and directed by Arkasha Stevenson.

Watch the full trailer (complete with some impeccable vintage dinner place settings) below:

“Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block” premieres February 7 at 10 p.m. on SYFY.