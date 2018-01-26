Chloë Grace Moretz Won’t Address Louis C.K. Allegations: ‘It’s More Important to Talk About the Entire Movement’

Moretz plays C.K.'s daughter in the highly controversial comedy "I Love You, Daddy."

Chloë Grace Moretz isn’t ready to talk specifically about the sexual misconduct allegations against her co-star and “I Love You, Daddy” writer-director Louis C.K. The young actress has been a champion of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements, but she didn’t want to zero in on C.K. when asked by Variety at Sundance.

“I could single-in and talk about my experience, but I think it’s more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole,” Moretz said in the video interview, which is embedded below.

“I’m one of hundreds of thousands of women in so many different industries that has a story. You could ask anyone in this room and all of us could give you 10 stories, I’m sure,” she continued. “I think it’s just nice, the communication, and the fact that you asked this question at Sundance in a video suite, this never would have happened two years ago.”

Moretz goes on to note just how monumental it is for this kind of conversation to be taking place so much after years of silence.

“I think that shouldn’t be looked past or looked over,” Moretz said about the topic. “We’ve all been through a lot of stuff, but at least we’re communicating and people are going to be held accountable.”

Moretz starred as C.K.’s daughter in his controversial comedy “I Love You, Daddy.” The actress’ character, who is 17 years old in the film, begins a relationship with a 68-year-old man played by John Malkovich. The Orchard was set to open “I Love You, Daddy” in theaters November 17 but pulled the release plan just a week before following the sexual misconduct allegations against C.K.

Watch Moretz talk C.K. and the #MeToo movement in the video below.