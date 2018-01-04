Christian Bale Hasn’t Been Able to Watch ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Since the Aurora Shooting

He hopes to be able to revisit it one day.

Christian Bale isn’t big on superhero movies, despite playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. He recently revealed that he’s yet to see Ben Affleck’s take on the Caped Crusader (“I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see”) and, as the “Hostiles” star explains on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he has trouble revisiting his final movie in the cape and cowl.

Asked about “The Dark Knight Rises,” Bale says that, “very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I’d love to be able to one day.” During a midnight screening of the film in Aurora, Colorado, James Eagan Holmes opened fire in a movie theater; he killed 12 people and injured 70 others. Holmes was found guilty in 2015 and sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences as well as 3,318 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bale’s post-“Batman” output has consisted of films like “American Hustle,” “Knight of Cups,” and “The Big Short.”