Christian Bale Has Not Watched Ben Affleck’s Batman and Probably Won’t Until His Son Makes Him

It doesn't sound like Bale will be watching "Justice League" any time soon.

“Justice League” has made nearly $226 million at the domestic box office, but don’t count Christian Bale among its group of ticket buyers. The man who played Bruce Wayne in three critically acclaimed Batman films from Christopher Nolan has not seen Ben Affleck’s performance of the same character in either “Justice League” or its predecessor “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” But it’s not the bad reviews for the DCEU movies that are keeping Bale away.

“I have not [seen Ben Affleck’s Batman],” Bale admitted to MTV’s Josh Horowitz on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Yes, I’m interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it. And, you know, I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see.”

It looks like we’ll have to wait until Bale’s son is finally ready to watch Ben Affleck’s performance to get a real reaction out of Bale. Unfortunately, Bale might be disappointed with what Affleck has done with the character. Numerous critics panned Affleck’s work in “Justice League,” noting the actor was phoning it in and appeared to want to be anywhere else but in the movie.

Bale is currently on the big screen in the Scott Cooper-directed Western “Hostiles.”