Cinematographers Guild (ASC) Nominates Roger Deakins and Rachel Morrison

"Mudbound" cinematographer Morrison could be the first woman to gain an Oscar nomination for cinematography.

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) feature film nominees tends to lean toward big-scale movies, and this year is no exception. Their top five include frontrunner Roger Deakins for his stunning visuals in “Blade Runner 2049” as well as Rachel Morrison, who photographed “Mudbound.” Left out were viable but smaller-scale contenders “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Post.”

So far, neither the ASC nor the cinematography branch of the Academy has ever nominated a woman for a feature film. So Morrison’s nomination is a big deal. (Next up for Morrison: Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Black Panther.”) According to a study by the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film, women made up 5 percent of cinematographers on the top 250 domestic-grossing films in 2016.

The ASC awarded Nancy Schreiber its 2017 Presidents award, the first for a woman, and two-time Emmy nominee Anette Haellmigk has received three ASC nominations for her work on “Game of Thrones.” But one of the first women members of the ASC, Ellen Kuras, Oscar-nominated for the documentary “The Betrayal — Nerakhoon,” has never been nominated.

Aside from Morrison, all the other 2018 ASC nominees are men.

The ASC will reveal the winners at their February 17 awards show, which will be emceed this year by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

This year’s nominees in all categories of the 32nd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement are:

Theatrical Release

· Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “Blade Runner 2049”

· Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for “Darkest Hour”

· Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC for “Dunkirk”

· Dan Laustsen, DFF for “The Shape of Water”

· Rachel Morrison, ASC for “Mudbound”

Spotlight Award

· Máté Herbai, HSC for “On Body and Soul”

· Mikhail Krichman, RGC for “Loveless”

· Mart Taniel for “November”

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

· Gonzalo Amat for The Man in the High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles) on Amazon

· Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for The Crown (“Smoke and Mirrors”) on Netflix

· Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC for Game of Thrones (“The Spoils of War”) on HBO

· Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Game of Thrones (“Dragonstone”) on HBO

· Alasdair Walker for Outlander (“The Battle Joined”) on Starz

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

· Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion (“Chapter 1”) on FX

· David Greene, ASC, CSC for 12 Monkeys (“Mother”) on Syfy

· Kurt Jones for The Originals (“Bag of Cobras”) on The CW

· Boris Mojsovski, CSC for 12 Monkeys (“Thief”) on Syfy

· Crescenzo Notarile, ASC for Gotham (“The Executioner”) on Fox

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

· Pepe Avila del Pino for The Deuce pilot on HBO

· Serge Desrosiers, CSC for Sometimes the Good Kill on Lifetime

· Mathias Herndl, AAC for Genius (“Chapter 1”) on National Geographic

· Shelly Johnson, ASC for Training Day pilot (“Apocalypse Now”) on CBS

· Christopher Probst, ASC for the Mindhunter pilot on Netflix