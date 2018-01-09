‘Citizen Rose’ Trailer: Rose McGowan’s E! Docuseries Follows Her Daring Path Towards Outspoken Activism

The actress and activist's five-episode series will kick off with a two-hour documentary later this month.

Few artists and activists have been has outspoken in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the rise of the #MeToo movement than Rose McGowan, who has remained vocal and vigilant in the past few months in stunning ways. Next up for McGowan is a two-pronged attack by way of very personal creation: both her upcoming autobiography “BRAVE” and her E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” are due for release later this month.

The new series was announced just last week, and it’s already spawned an insightful and intriguing new teaser trailer that promises an inside look at McGowan’s past and the future she’s fighting so hard for.

Per E!, the series will follow “McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto, ‘Brave,’ for release,” promising that “‘Citizen Rose’ is McGowan’s world: the art, the #ROSEARMY, her special punk brand of activism and the music she makes to heal. By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity and this documentary will take you behind-the- scenes of her tumultuous and fascinating life. She will process, in almost real-time, the massive social change she has helped usher in as well as fight back against those who have hurt so many, including her.”

Check out the first trailer for “Citizen Rose” below.

The five-episode series will kick off with a two-hour documentary special, set to air on Tuesday, January 30 at 8pm ET/PT, followed by four additional episodes that will air in Spring 2018.

