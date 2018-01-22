Claire Foy Wins SAG Award For Best Actress in TV Drama

Foy won a royal victory for the second time playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."

Claire Foy royally repeated took home the Female Actor in a Drama award at the SAGs on Sunday night for playing Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” It was a bit of a surprise for those who expected Elisabeth Moss to win as June for Hulu’s acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She’s been on a winning streak lately, having also taken home the Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal.

Regardless, it was an affirming win for the night. The SAGs made a point to have only female presenters and a female host in a show of solidarity for women, following a year of women speaking out and exposing sexual predators as part of the #MeToo movement and following one day after people flooded the streets as part of the Women’s March.

Beyond Moss, Foy also beat out the following nominees: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven from “Stranger Things”; Laura Linney in the underrated “Ozark”; and Robin Wright from “House of Cards.” It should be noted that all nominees represented TV shows from streaming services.