‘Cloverfield 3’ Intrigue Begins With the Emergence of a Strange New Website

Is this the God Particle?

“Cloverfield 3” hasn’t been officially announced as such, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t coming. The movie formerly known as “God Particle” is currently scheduled for release on April 20, despite not having an official title; considering that “10 Cloverfield Lane” underwent a similarly secretive campaign, that’s no great surprise. It would appear that this new “Cloverfield” has begun its viral-marketing campaign, as a strange new website has emerged that bears its marks.

Presenting itself as the home of a company called Tagruato, the website contains a hidden message that was decoded by internet sleuths on reddit and reads as follows:

“Tokyo — January 18 2018: Tagruato has begun development on a revolutionary new energy technology in what CEO Garo Yoshida called a technological great leap forward for our planet. This renewable technology will take at least 4 years to complete along with another six years International regulatory bodies to bring the powerful revolutionary energy source by April 18 2028.”

And while we’re at it, here’s the similarly vague premise:

“A team of astronauts aboard an international space station find themselves alone after a scientific experiment involving a particle accelerator makes the Earth vanish. When a space shuttle appears, the space station crew must fight for survival following their horrible discovery.”

Julius Onah directed the untitled film, which has an impressive ensemble cast led by Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi.