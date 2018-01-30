‘Cloverfield 4’ Is A Supernatural World War II Nazi Thriller, and It’s Already Done Filming

As the world continues to wait and see if the third “Cloverfield” movie (aka. “God Particle” or “Cloverfield Station”) drops a surprise trailer during the Super Bowl and confirms the rumor that it’s heading to Netflix, the “Cloverfield” team isn’t waisting any time expanding the franchise. /Film has confirmed that a fourth “Cloverfield” film isn’t just confirmed, it’s already finished production. The project is reportedly called “Overload” and is directed by “Son of a Gun” filmmaker Julius Avery.
“Overload” is going to be the first “Cloverfield” movie that’s set in the past, as it takes place during World War II and concerns a Nazi experiment that somehow involves supernatural forces. The movie stars Wyatt Russell and “Fences” breakout Jovan Adepo. Intriguingly, the project was not originated as a “Cloverfield” movie but producer J.J. Abrams realized the high-concept science-fiction storyline could fit well in his anthology universe. The same method was used for “God Particle.”
The official synopsis via /Film reads: “On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”
The current release date for “Overload” is October 2018, although it may be pushed back as “God Particle”/”Cloverfield Station” still is without a confirmed release date.