You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘Cloverfield 4’ Is A Supernatural World War II Nazi Thriller, and It’s Already Done Filming

The film is reportedly called "Overload" and stars Wyatt Russell and Jovan Adepo.

2 hours ago

"10 Cloverfield Lane"

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

As the world continues to wait and see if the third “Cloverfield” movie (aka. “God Particle” or “Cloverfield Station”) drops a surprise trailer during the Super Bowl and confirms the rumor that it’s heading to Netflix, the “Cloverfield” team isn’t waisting any time expanding the franchise. /Film has confirmed that a fourth “Cloverfield” film isn’t just confirmed, it’s already finished production. The project is reportedly called “Overload” and is directed by “Son of a Gun” filmmaker Julius Avery.

“Overload” is going to be the first “Cloverfield” movie that’s set in the past, as it takes place during World War II and concerns a Nazi experiment that somehow involves supernatural forces. The movie stars Wyatt Russell and “Fences” breakout Jovan Adepo. Intriguingly, the project was not originated as a “Cloverfield” movie but producer J.J. Abrams realized the high-concept science-fiction storyline could fit well in his anthology universe. The same method was used for “God Particle.”

The official synopsis via /Film reads: “On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

The current release date for “Overload” is October 2018, although it may be pushed back as “God Particle”/”Cloverfield Station” still is without a confirmed release date.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad