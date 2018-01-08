‘Coco’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Film

"Coco" beat out GKid's "The Breadwinner" for the award.

“Coco” took home the award for Best Animated Film on Sunday night at the 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers. The latest film from Pixar, “Coco” is about a talented young musician’s journey to the Land of the Dead and was one of the favorites to win the award.

The award was presented by Amy Poehler and Andy Samberg to the film’s director Lee Unkrich. “‘Coco’ would not exist without the incredible people of Mexico and their beautiful traditions of Día de Muertos, muchas gracias,” said Unkrich in his acceptance speech.

Going into Oscar nominations, Pixar’s “Coco” and GKid’s “The Breadwinner” have been largely viewed as having the momentum in the Best Animated Feature race. Also nominated in the category this evening was Dreamworks’ “The Boss Baby,” Blue Sky’s “Ferdinand,” and the first oil-painted animated film, “Loving Vincent,” which is based on the life and art of Vincent Van Gogh and has been an arthouse success in the U.S..

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented Sunday, January 7, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

