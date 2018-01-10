Costume Designers Guild Nominees Snubs and Surprises: ‘Phantom Thread’ Emerges as Frontrunner, ‘Darkest Hour’ Is Shut Out

"Phantom Thread" is the frontrunner among the period costume nominees, while heavy hitters like "The Post" and Joe Wright's latest don't earn slots.

The Costume Designers Guild nominees for the 20th annual CDG Awards in film, TV, and shortform costume design have landed. Three costume categories separate contemporary, period, and fantasy/sci-fi, so there’s room for more contemporary titles such as “I, Tonya” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” which are less likely to make it to the big Oscar show. Period films like “Phantom Thread” and “The Shape of Water” and big-scale fantasies like “Thor: Ragnarok” tend to make the Oscar grade. Given the number of slots, among the notable snubs are period films “Darkest Hour” (which boasts more showy costumes than nominated “Dunkirk”), “The Post,” “The Beguiled,” “Victoria & Abdul,” and “Mudbound.”

On the television side, a number of popular picks emerged with nods, including “Game of Thrones,” “Black Mirror,” “The Crown,” and “Stranger Things.” Like the film nods, each category is divided by contemporary, period, and fantasy/sci-fi designations.

The awards show is February 20 at the Beverly Hilton. Here’s the full list of nominees for the 20th annual CDG Awards:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Get Out” – Nadine Haders

“I, Tonya” – Jennifer Johnson

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” – Arianne Phillips

“Lady Bird” – April Napier

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – Melissa Toth

Excellence in Period Film

“Dunkirk” – Jeffrey Kurland

“Murder on the Orient Express” – Alexandra Byrne

“Phantom Thread” – Mark Bridges

“The Greatest Showman” – Ellen Mirojnick

“The Shape of Water” – Luis Sequeira

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Beauty and the Beast” – Jacqueline Durran

“Blade Runner 2049” – Renée April

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – Michael Kaplan

“Thor: Ragnarok” – Mayes C. Rubeo

“Wonder Woman” – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Sarah Evelyn Bram

“Big Little Lies” – Alix Friedberg

“Grace and Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Ane Crabtree

“The Young Pope” – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

Gianni Fiorito/HBO

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown” – Jane Petrie

“Feud: Bette and Joan” – Lou Eyrich

“GLOW” – Beth Morgan

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Donna Zakowska

“Stranger Things” – Kim Wilcox

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” – Maja Meschede

“Game of Thrones” – Michele Clapton

“Once Upon a Time” – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

“Sleepy Hollow” – Mairi Chisholm

“Star Trek: Discovery” – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Assassin’s Creed:“I Am”, Commercial – Patrik Milani

Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer”, Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm”, Music Video – B. Ăkerlund

Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock

P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma”, Music Video – Kim Bowen

