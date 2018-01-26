‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’: Rebecca’s Back to Work and Out for Revenge in This Week’s New Song ‘He’s the New Guy’ — Exclusive

It seems like just yesterday that the staff at West Covina’s favorite law office was singing “Who’s the New Guy?” about the latest intruder from Plimpton, Plimpton & Plimpton. (Actually, Nathaniel’s first episode aired last Jan. 6, so it’s really been, like, a year.)
If revenge is a dish best served cold, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is icing things down a little with a very specific and unsurprisingly meta reprise of the delightfully choreographed Season 2 song. In this week’s episode, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets a chance to join in on the fun, using the gang’s own melody against them.
“He’s the New Guy” brings back all the double-meanings and oblique TV references you loved about the first one. (Fair warning: No surprise appearance from Karen’s finger paintings here, but an indignant Tim is a fair substitute.)
No word on whether Rebecca’s potential re-entry to the team will affect their ratings on LegalScores.com.
For a sneak peek at this week’s episode, “Oh, Nathaniel, It’s On!” (which hints that the momentary era of understanding between Rebecca and Nathaniel might be shorter-lived than previously expected), watch the full video for “He’s the New Guy” below:
Tonight’s episode of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Oh, Nathaniel, It’s On!” is written by Sono Patel and directed by Jude Weng. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.
