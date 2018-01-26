‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’: Rebecca’s Back to Work and Out for Revenge in This Week’s New Song ‘He’s the New Guy’ — Exclusive

If you've been anxiously waiting for a reprise of "Who's the New Guy?"...we have some fantastic news for you.

It seems like just yesterday that the staff at West Covina’s favorite law office was singing “Who’s the New Guy?” about the latest intruder from Plimpton, Plimpton & Plimpton. (Actually, Nathaniel’s first episode aired last Jan. 6, so it’s really been, like, a year.)

If revenge is a dish best served cold, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is icing things down a little with a very specific and unsurprisingly meta reprise of the delightfully choreographed Season 2 song. In this week’s episode, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets a chance to join in on the fun, using the gang’s own melody against them.

“He’s the New Guy” brings back all the double-meanings and oblique TV references you loved about the first one. (Fair warning: No surprise appearance from Karen’s finger paintings here, but an indignant Tim is a fair substitute.)

No word on whether Rebecca’s potential re-entry to the team will affect their ratings on LegalScores.com.

For a sneak peek at this week’s episode, “Oh, Nathaniel, It’s On!” (which hints that the momentary era of understanding between Rebecca and Nathaniel might be shorter-lived than previously expected), watch the full video for “He’s the New Guy” below:

Tonight’s episode of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Oh, Nathaniel, It’s On!” is written by Sono Patel and directed by Jude Weng. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.

