Dan Harmon Delivers a ‘Masterclass in How to Apologize,’ and the Women He Wronged Wants You to Listen

Megan Ganz says she forgives her former boss.

“Here’s a weird one for you,” tweeted former “Community” writer Megan Ganz this morning. “Last week, I called out my former boss @danharmon for sexual harassment, and today I’m going to ask you to listen to his podcast.” The reason she wants you to tune in? Harmon delivered what Ganz describes as “a masterclass in How to Apologize,” and she forgives him. Listen here and skip to just after the 18-minute mark if you’d like to hear the apology.

“He’s not rationalizing or justifying or making excuses,” Ganz added. “He doesn’t just vaguely acknowledge some general wrongdoing in the past. He gives a full account.”

“I did it by not thinking about it, and I got away with it by not thinking about it. If she hadn’t mentioned something on Twitter, I would have continued to not have to think about it,” Harmon says on the podcast, adding that, “if you don’t think about it, you’re going to get away with not thinking about it, and you can cause a lot of damage that is technically legal, and hurts everybody.”

“This was never about vengeance; it’s about vindication,” Ganz clarified in a subsequent tweet. “That’s why it didn’t feel right to just accept his apology in private (although I did that, too). Because if any part of this process should be done in the light, it’s the forgiveness part. And so, @danharmon, I forgive you.”