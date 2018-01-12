Daniel Day-Lewis Is One of the Best Actors Alive But Has the ‘Worst Taste in TV,’ Says Paul Thomas Anderson

Daniel Day-Lewis is one of the most prestigious actors on the planet, but apparently he's not watching prestige television.

What does the world’s greatest living film actor watch on television? Apparently a crappy Discovery Channel reality series.

Paul Thomas Anderson made a rare late-night TV appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and busted Day-Lewis for having the “worst taste in television.” It turns out the three-time Oscar winner was obsessed with “Naked and Afraid” a couple of years ago, so much so that he tuned in each week and urged Anderson himself to check it out.

“Honestly, for the world’s greatest actor he has the worst taste in television,” Anderson said. “He was particularly obsessed a few years ago with ‘Naked and Afraid.’ Do you remember that show? He would always be like [to me], ‘You’ve got to watch “Naked and Afraid.”‘ Each week he’d tune in.”

Day-Lewis must be watching lots of “Project Runway” as well, as Anderson says his “Phantom Thread” star does a killer Tim Gunn impersonation.