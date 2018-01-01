Dave Chappelle Makes Fun of Louis C.K. Accuser, Calls Her ‘Weak’

He also jokes about Harvey Weinstein in his new Netflix special.

Dave Chappelle has never shied away from controversial subjects, a tradition he continues on his new Netflix special “The Bird Revelation.” The recently returned stand-up comedian addresses the sexual-harassment scandal emanating out of Hollywood over the last several months, especially as it pertains to fellow comic Louis C.K. — one of whose accusers Chappelle calls “weak.”

“Louis was like the turning point. All these allegations were terrible — I shouldn’t say this — but his allegations were the only ones that made me laugh. When you think about it, he’s jerking off — he’s surprising people,” Chappelle says. “I picture all the comics in comedy reading it like, ‘Word!’ It’s terrible, I’m sorry ladies, you’re right. At the same time, Jesus Christ, they took everything from Louis. It might be disproportionate, I can’t tell.”

Chappelle also thinks that one of C.K.’s accusers, who stopped pursuing comedy after the alleged incident, gave up too easily. “You think if Louis C.K. jerked off in front of Dr. [Martin Luther] King, he’d be like, ‘I can’t continue this movement? I’m sorry, but the freedom of black people must be stopped. I didn’t know this n— was going to pull his dick out and jerk off like this. I thought we were going to get a couple of drinks and chill.’”

“Show business is just harder than that. Them women sounded like, I hate to say it, they sounded weak,” Chappelle continues. “I know it sounds fucked up and I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.’ Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up the phone? How the hell are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams? I know Louis is wrong, I’m just saying, I’m held to a higher standard of accountability than these women are.”

His jokes about Harvey Weinstein probably won’t ruffle as many feathers. “I’ve got to tell you, Harvey Weinstein is probably the first person that I’ve ever looked at a photograph of and said, ‘Yeah, he rapes,’” Chappelle jokes. “I’m not sure this motherfucker has a choice. Not a handsome man. A lot of meat and extra skin on his face. He’s ugly. The sad part is, he’s done so well in life, he probably doesn’t know he’s ugly. When you’re good looking, everybody will tell you. When you’re ugly, you’ve got to figure that shit out for yourself.”