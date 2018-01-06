David Krumholtz ‘Deeply Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen on ‘Wonder Wheel’

He calls it "one of my most heartbreaking mistakes."

David Krumholtz took to Twitter last night to express his regret over appearing in Woody Allen’s new film “Wonder Wheel,” which stars Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, and Justin Timberlake. “I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes,” he tweeted.

“We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men.” Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Krumholtz isn’t the first actor to publicly announce that he wishes he hadn’t collaborated with Allen. “The Tick” star Griffin Newman expressed his regret last fall, saying in a series of tweets that he “believes [Allen] is guilty,” “spent a month debating whether or not to quit,” and “deeply regrets [his] final decision.”

After one Twitter user suggested that Krumholtz donate his residuals, the actor responded, “What residuals? Barely got paid. Woody doesn’t pay.”