David Lynch Calls Kyle MacLachlan ‘Kale,’ and the Reason Why Has to Do With ‘Dune’

Hint: Dino De Laurentiis is involved.

Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch have been working together for decades, so it’s to be expected that they have a good rapport with one another. That apparently includes a nickname: “Kale,” which Lynch has been calling his leading man for more than 30 years. Watch below.

“We have a shorthand after all the years of working together, and David has a very particular way of directing,” MacLachlan said during his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “For me, he would say something like, ‘Now Kale, Kale’…he calls me Kale, that’s another story.” Why, yes. Yes it is. It dates back to the filming of “Dune,” which was produced, like several of Lynch’s films, by the legendary Dino De Laurentiis — whose Italian accent turned “Kyle” into something more like “Kale.”

“David picked that up and became fond of it, so now he calls me Kale,” MacLachlan explained. “So he goes, ‘Kale, it needs more Elvis. Give me a little more Elvis. There’s more of a mystery here. A wind, think of a wind.’”

After “Dune,” the two collaborated on “Blue Velvet” and all three incarnations of “Twin Peaks”: the original show, the movie “Fire Walk With Me,” and last year’s 18-episode “The Return.” That’s a lot of kale.