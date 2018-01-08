Debra Messing Slams E! Network During Live E! Interview For Paying Male Employees More Than Women

Other actresses like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria are also calling out the network for paying Jason Kennedy more than Catt Sadler.

Debra Messing’s E! interview on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet is quickly going viral after she used her time to call out the network for paying its male employees more than its women. Messing told E! that she stood by former host Catt Sadler, who announced in December that she was leaving E! after 12 years because she learned that co-host Jason Kennedy was earning double her salary for several years.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female cohost the same as their male cohost,” Messing said. “I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her. And that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts” pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

Messing is wearing black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. She’s also a member of Time’s Up, an anti-sexual misconduct group formed by hundreds of actresses. Earlier Sunday before hitting the red carpet, Messing tweeted her support for Sadler, writing, “We stand with YOU.”

Messing is just one of numerous actresses referencing Sadler on the red carpet this year. Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, and Natalie Portman also called out E! for refusing to pay the host as much as her male co-host.

Update: Sadler shared a statement with PEOPLE thanking Messing: “I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today. Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all. Time’s Up.”

