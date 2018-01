DGA Announces Television Nominees, Including ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Directors

Big names like Reed Morano, Amy Sherman-Palladino, the Duffer brothers, Jean-Marc Vallee, and Barry Levinson picked up nods from the guild.

Directors Guild of America President Thomas Schlamme today announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary for 2017. “Directors are driving the push to more distinctive television, eye-catching commercials and powerful documentaries,” said Schlamme in an official statement. “From 30-second spots to multi-hour mini-series, the nominees across these nine categories are leading that charge. We are proud to honor the tremendous range of excellence found in the projects nominated today.”

Big names like Reed Morano, Amy Sherman-Palladino, the Duffer brothers, Niki Caro, Jean-Marc Vallee, and Barry Levinson picked up nods from the guild, along with a number of noms for series like “Game of Thrones” and “Master of None.”

The winners will be announced at the 70th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Check out the full list of television nominees below, including the full listing of each nominee’s directorial team (as applicable), as provided by the DGA.

DRAMATIC SERIES

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale

First Assistant Director: Richard Denault

Second Assistant Director: John R. Bonaccorse

Second Second Assistant Directors: David Champion, Robert S. Hoffman

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Clayton Thompson, Tyler Smith

Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Offred” (Hulu)

Ms. Morano’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Joe Boccia

Jeremy Podeswa, “Game of Thrones,” “The Dragon and the Wolf” (HBO)

Matt Shakman, “Game of Thrones,” “The Spoils of War” (HBO)

Alan Taylor, “Game of Thrones,” “Beyond the Wall” (HBO)

Mr. Taylor’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Toby Ford

Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

COMEDY SERIES

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” “The Thief” (Netflix)

Mr. Ansari’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley,” “Server Error” (HBO)

Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gordon Freeman

Melina Matsoukas, “Master of None,” “Thanksgiving” (Netflix)

Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett

Second Second Assistant Director: Dustin Bewley

Location Manager: Julie Sage

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “Veep,” “Chicklet” (HBO)

Ms. McCarthy‑Miller’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Ms. Sherman‑Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Frank Covino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Soren Miltich

Second Second Assistant Director: Kyle Burstein

Location Manager: Michael Buonanno

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI‑SERIES

Scott Frank, “Godless,” (Netflix)

Mr. Frank’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Alton Walpole, Michael Malone

First Assistant Directors: Aldric La’auli Porter, Eric Henriquez

Second Assistant Directors: Eric Glasser, Kevin O’Neil

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jai James, C.J. Neels, Ronan O’Connor

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kathryn Olguin, Jessica Richey, Joe Bufalino

Barry Levinson, “The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Amy Herman, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Michele Ziegler

Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan

Second Second Assistant Director: Jakub Porembski

Location Manager: Andrew D. Cooke

Kyra Sedgwick, “Story of a Girl” (Lifetime)

Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Barbara A. Hall, G.D. Fienberg

First Assistant Director: David Ticotin

Second Assistant Director: Christine Danahy

Second Second Assistant Director: Bob Riley

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Bryan Landrine, Rob Burgess, Allison Rushton, Mallory Squeo

George C. Wolfe, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

Mr. Wolfe’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Kathryn Dean, Patricia Doherty Hess

First Assistant Director: Chris Surgent

Second Assistant Director: Takahide Kawakami

Second Second Assistant Director: Kevin Breen

Quantrell D. Colbert/HBO

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Andre Allen, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “#2061” (TBS)

Mr. Allen’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Pat King

Stage Manager: Laura Mack

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “#1527” (HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Joe Biden/Elton John” (CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Manager: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib, Susan Schroer

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “French Elections” (HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Susan Schroer

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” (Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Niimi

Stage Manager: Rob Sellers

Linda Mendoza, “Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman” (PBS)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Dora Mendoza, Kelly Hernacki

Stage Managers: Arthur Lewis, Mark McKenna, Lou Moore

Paul Pennolino, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” (TBS)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Mike Walker, Libby Minarek, Jonathan Harris

Stage Managers: Laura Mack, April Smith, Kenyon Noble

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” (Netflix)

Glenn Weiss, “The 89th Annual Academy Awards” (ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel‑Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

Myles Aronowitz/TBS

REALITY PROGRAMS

Hisham Abed, “Encore!,” “Pilot” (ABC)

John Gonzalez, “Live PD,” “Episode 50” (A&E)

Mr. Gonzalez’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Janine Devito

Stage Manager: Jeff Buda

Brian Smith, “MasterChef,” “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks” (FOX)

Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Anna Moulaison

Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess

Adam Vetri, “Dare to Live,” “Chainsmokers” (MTV)

Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ian Blankenship

Kent Weed, “Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge,” “Season Premiere” (NBC)

Mr. Weed’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ben Simms

Stage Manager: Dave Massey

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Niki Caro, “Anne with an E,” “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny” (Netflix)

Benjamin Lehmann, “The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO)

Mr. Lehmann’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Frank Campagna

Stage Managers: Anne Marie Dentici Gammon, Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson

Location Managers: Steven Carbajal, Jillian Stricker

Lily Mariye, “Just Add Magic,” “Just Add Meddling” (Amazon)

Ms. Mariye’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Pixie Wespiser

First Assistant Director: Gregory Guzik

Second Assistant Director: Darrell Woodard

Second Second Assistant Director: Tara Nicole Tjahjadi

Alison McDonald, “An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life” (Amazon)

Ms. McDonald’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King

First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato

Second Assistant Director: David Berke

Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

Matthew O’Neill and Thalia Sodi, “15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey” (HBO)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.