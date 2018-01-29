Diane Keaton Stands by Woody Allen: ‘He’s My Friend and I Continue to Believe Him’

Keaton was the star of many of Allen's biggest hits, including the four-time Oscar winner "Annie Hall."

Diane Keaton is standing by her friend and former collaborator Woody Allen. In recent weeks, numerous actors who have appeared in Allen’s films have said they regret doing so in light of Dylan Farrow’s allegation that the director molested her as a child. Keaton stands by her claim that she believes Allen’s denial of Farrow’s allegation, calling the director her “friend” and linking to a 1992 “60 Minutes” interview in which Allen defends himself.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote in a tweet published January 29. “It might be of interest to take a look at the ’60 Minutes’ interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

Keaton is arguably the one actor most associated with Allen’s filmography. She starred in multiple of the director’s biggest hits, including four-time Oscar winner “Annie Hall.” Keaton joins Alec Baldwin as one of the few actors who have vocally stood by Allen in the wake of the resurfaced child molestation allegation. Actors such as Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Rebecca Hall, and Timothée Chalamet have all renounced their involvement in working with Allen in the past.

Keaton has long told the press she believes Allen. During a press tour for her 2014 memoir “Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty,” Keaton told The Guardian, “I have nothing to say about [the allegations]. Except: I believe my friend.”

Allen is currently in post-production on his new feature, “A Rainy Day in New York.” Sources tell The New York Times that producer and distributor Amazon Studios is considering not releasing the film theatrically.