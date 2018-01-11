Directors Guild of America 2018 Film Nominations: Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig Make the Cut

Peele was actually nominated for both of the DGA's feature nods, a rare feat for the newbie director.

The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominees for the 70th Annual DGA Awards in the feature film categories, including both feature film and first-film feature film. Heavy hitters like Guillermo del Toro (his first DGA nod) and Christopher Nolan (his fourth) made the cut, along with awards season favorites like Greta Gerwig for her “Lady Bird” and Jordan Peele for his “Get Out,” who pulled in nominations in both categories. Other first-timers of note include Aaron Sorkin and Taylor Sheridan, who both made the jump to directing with their newest features, along with “Lady Macbeth” helmer William Oldroyd and “Patti Cake$” director Geremy Jasper.

Notable missing names include Steven Spielberg for his “The Post,” Denis Villeneuve for his “Blade Runner 2049,” and Ridley Scott for his “All the Money in the World,” all of whom have received best director nods during the season from various guilds and voting bodies.

Nominees in other categories, including documentary film and TV, were announced yesterday.

The winners will be announced at the 70th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Check out the full list of feature film nominees below, including the full listing of each nominee’s directorial team (as applicable), as provided by the DGA.

Feature Film Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. del Toro’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: J. Miles Dale

Production Manager: Dennis Chapman

First Assistant Director: Pierre Henry

Second Assistant Director: Tyler Delben

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” (A24)

Ms. Gerwig’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Lila Yacoub, Danielle Blumstein, Jamin O’Brien (New York Crew)

First Assistant Directors: Jonas Spaccarotelli, Cedric Vara (New York Crew)

Second Assistant Director: Brendan Lee, Dana Zolli (New York Crew)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Lillian Awa, Teri Barber

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. McDonagh’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Bergen Swanson

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Peggy Robinson

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Paula Case

Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” (Warner Bros.)

Mr. Nolan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: David Witz, Christine Raspillere (France Unit), Chris Brock (UK Unit), Nicky Tüske (Netherlands Unit)

First Assistant Directors: Nilo Otero, William Pruss (France Unit), Willem Quarles van Ufford (Netherlands Unit)

Second Assistant Director: Eric Lasko, Nicolas Baldino (France Unit), Alexis Chelli (France Unit), Clément Comet (France Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Alina Gatti

Jordan Peele, “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Mr. Peele’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Marcei A. Brown, Rick A. Osako (Fairhope Unit)

First Assistant Director: Gerard DiNardi

Second Assistant Directors: Ram Paul Silbey, Marc Newland (Fairhope Unit), Jack McKenna (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Maggie Ballard

Location Manager: Kurt Enger (New York Unit)

First-Time Feature Film Director

Geremy Jasper, “Patti Cake$” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. Jasper’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Sara Blechman

First Assistant Director: Inna Braude

Second Assistant Director: Natasha Rivera

Second Second Assistant Director: Lucas Isabella

Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alice Johnson

William Oldroyd, “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions)

Mr. Oldroyd’s Directorial Team:

Production Manager: Robert K. Harm

Unit Manager: Eugene Galbrath

First Assistant Director: George Every

Second Assistant Director: Richard Stanley Jan Harris

Sixty Six Pictures

Taylor Sheridan, “Wind River” (Acacia Entertainment)

Mr. Sheridan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Christopher H. Warner

First Assistant Director: Nicholas Harvard

Second Assistant Director: Jason Altieri

Second Second Assistant Director: Kristina Massie

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game” (STX Entertainment)

Mr. Sorkin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Lyn Lucibello-Brancatella, Stuart M. Besser, Michael Beugg (Los Angeles Unit)

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton (Los Angeles Unit)

First Assistant Director: Walter Gasparovic

Second Assistant Directors: Penny Charter, Travis Rehwaldt (New York Unit), Paula Case (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Conor Griff (New York Unit), Drew Ritson (New York Unit), Bryan Snodgrass (Los Angeles Unit)

Location Manager: Dena Ghieth (New York Unit)

