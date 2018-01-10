‘Dirty Money’ Trailer: Wall Street Greed Exposed in Alex Gibney’s New Netflix Series

The "Going Clear" director takes aim at corruption and greed, from maple syrup stockpiles to TRUMP, Inc.

The latest project from “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” director Alex Gibney aims to expose corporate greed, examining powerful forces that extend all the way up to the White House. The six-episode series, titled “Dirty Money,” features direction from prominent documentary filmmakers hand-picked by Gibney, including Fisher Stevens and Kristi Jacobsen. In the newly released trailer, the investigative series pillories figures like Martin Shkreli, HSBC, and TRUMP, Inc.

Gibney’s episode explores a VW scheme that put thousands of lives at risk; Big Pharma and the notoriously loathed Martin Shkreli are the subjects of Erin Lee Carr’s (“Mommy Dead and Dearest) section; Fisher Stevens (“Before the Flood”) profiles the rise and reign of TRUMP, Inc. On a lighter note, “Amanda Knox” director Brian McGinn takes an unexpected topic: A Candian maple syrup cartel.

Gibney proves once again he isn’t afraid to poke the bear, as he did with “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”

“Dirty Money” hits Netflix on Januray 26. Watch the trailer below: