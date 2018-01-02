‘Disjointed’ Trailer: Kathy Bates Lights Up Again in New Season of Netflix’s Stoner Comedy

How many pot puns can one trailer have?

Pivoting off of the success of the Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda vehicle “Grace and Frankie,” Netflix is filling out its roster of comedies starring beloved older actresses with stoner sitcom “Disjointed.” In it, Kathy Bates plays Ruth a former advocate for legalizing marijuana who opens a dispensary in Los Angeles with the help of her son. The newly released trailer promises plenty of high-induced hijinks, with Ruth parading around in a weed-adorned headdress in an epic 4/20 celebration. “Wet Hot American Summer” star Ken Marino makes a guest appearance in the trailer, although his wig-choice seems questionable at best.

In part two of the 20-episode series, Ruth’s Alternative Caring has reopened after having been shut down by the DEA, keeping Ruth and her “budtenders” in business. “Disjointed” also stars Chris Redd, Nicole Sullivan, Tone Bell, Betsy Sodaro, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Aaron Moten. It was created by Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum.

“Disjointed’ returns to Netflix on January 12. Check out the new trailer below: