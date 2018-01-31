‘Call Me by Your Name’ Sweeps Gay and Lesbian Critics Association’s Dorian Awards

Leave it to the LGBTQ Critics Association to right the horrible wrong that is Michael Stuhbarg's Oscar snub.

Is it any wonder that GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, has excellent taste? The leading LGBTQ critics association announced the winners of its annual Dorian Awards today, and “Call Me by Your Name” topped the list. Luca Guadagnino’s luch gay romance earned honors in five categories, including Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year. Timothée Chalamet was twice recognized; for his performance as Elio in “Call Me by Your Name,” and with the ‘We’re Wilde About You!’ Rising Star Award. The Dorians also did its small part to correct two of the greatest Oscar oversights ever, awarding Michael Stuhlbarg for his work in “Call Me by Your Name” as well as naming “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” the Best Foreign Language Film of the year.

On the television side, “Big Little Lies” was dubbed TV Drama of the Year, with Nicole Kidman winning for her acting work in the HBO series. Kyle MacLachlan was singled out for his work in “Twin Peaks: The Return.” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” won Best Current Affairs Show, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won best LGBTQ Show of the Year. (RuPaul is also huge fan of “Call Me by Your Name”).

Previously known as the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, GALECA is comprised of over 200 gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and ally entertainment journalists in the U.S., Canada and U.K. (This writer is also a member).

The full list of Dorian Award winners is below.

FILM OF THE YEAR

Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (FILM OR TELEVISION)

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird – A24

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird – A24

SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTOR

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

LGBTQ FILM OF THE YEAR

Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

BPM (Beats Per Minute) — The Orchard

SCREENPLAY OF THE YEAR (ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED)

Jordan Peele, Get Out – Universal

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Faces Places – Cohen Media Group

VISUALLY STRIKING FILM OF THE YEAR

(honoring a production of stunning beauty, from art direction to cinematography)

The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight

UNSUNG FILM OF THE YEAR

God’s Own Country – Samuel Goldwyn Films

CAMPY FLICK OF THE YEAR

mother! – Paramount

TV DRAMA OF THE YEAR

Big Little Lies – HBO

TV COMEDY OF THE YEAR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTRESS

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – HBO

TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTOR

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime

TV CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW OF THE YEAR

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS

TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Kate McKinnon, “(Kellyanne) Conway!” Saturday Night Live – NBC

LGBTQ SHOW OF THE YEAR

RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1

UNSUNG TV SHOW OF THE YEAR

American Gods – Starz

CAMPY TV SHOW OF THE YEAR

Feud: Betty and Joan

‘WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!’ RISING STAR AWARD

Timothée Chalamet

WILDE WIT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kate McKinnon Jordan Peele

WILDE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Peele

TIMELESS STAR

(to a living actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)

Meryl Streep