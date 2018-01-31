‘Call Me by Your Name’ Sweeps Gay and Lesbian Critics Association’s Dorian Awards

Is it any wonder that GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, has excellent taste? The leading LGBTQ critics association announced the winners of its annual Dorian Awards today, and “Call Me by Your Name” topped the list. Luca Guadagnino’s luch gay romance earned honors in five categories, including Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year. Timothée Chalamet was twice recognized; for his performance as Elio in “Call Me by Your Name,” and with the ‘We’re Wilde About You!’ Rising Star Award. The Dorians also did its small part to correct two of the greatest Oscar oversights ever, awarding Michael Stuhlbarg for his work in “Call Me by Your Name” as well as naming “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” the Best Foreign Language Film of the year.
On the television side, “Big Little Lies” was dubbed TV Drama of the Year, with Nicole Kidman winning for her acting work in the HBO series. Kyle MacLachlan was singled out for his work in “Twin Peaks: The Return.” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” won Best Current Affairs Show, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won best LGBTQ Show of the Year. (RuPaul is also huge fan of “Call Me by Your Name”).
Previously known as the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, GALECA is comprised of over 200 gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and ally entertainment journalists in the U.S., Canada and U.K. (This writer is also a member).
The full list of Dorian Award winners is below.
FILM OF THE YEAR
Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (FILM OR TELEVISION)
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird – A24
BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight
BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTRESS
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird – A24
SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTOR
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
LGBTQ FILM OF THE YEAR
Call Me By Your Name – Sony Pictures Classics
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
BPM (Beats Per Minute) — The Orchard
SCREENPLAY OF THE YEAR (ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED)
Jordan Peele, Get Out – Universal
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Faces Places – Cohen Media Group
VISUALLY STRIKING FILM OF THE YEAR
(honoring a production of stunning beauty, from art direction to cinematography)
The Shape of Water – Fox Searchlight
UNSUNG FILM OF THE YEAR
God’s Own Country – Samuel Goldwyn Films
CAMPY FLICK OF THE YEAR
mother! – Paramount
TV DRAMA OF THE YEAR
Big Little Lies – HBO
TV COMEDY OF THE YEAR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ACTRESS
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – HBO
TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR — ACTOR
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime
TV CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW OF THE YEAR
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS
TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Kate McKinnon, “(Kellyanne) Conway!” Saturday Night Live – NBC
LGBTQ SHOW OF THE YEAR
RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1
UNSUNG TV SHOW OF THE YEAR
American Gods – Starz
CAMPY TV SHOW OF THE YEAR
Feud: Betty and Joan
‘WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!’ RISING STAR AWARD
Timothée Chalamet
WILDE WIT OF THE YEAR AWARD
Kate McKinnon Jordan Peele
WILDE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Peele
TIMELESS STAR
(to a living actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)
Meryl Streep