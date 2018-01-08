Duncan Jones Honors His Father David Bowie on 71st Birthday: ‘A Strange Feeling For Me’

Jones says January 8 has given him a "strange feeling" ever since his father passed away in 2016.

The internet is celebrating the life of David Bowie on what would have been the artist’s 71st birthday, and no tribute is more emotional than the one posted by Bowie’s own son, filmmaker Duncan Jones. The “Moon” and “Warcraft” director took to Twitter to share a birthday card he made his father before he passed away. The card depicts Bowie holding Jones holding a baby. At the time Jones made the card, he was expecting his first child.

8th of January again. A strange feeling for me,” Jones wrote. “I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour. Happy birthday dad!”

Jones’ son, Stenton David Jones, was born on July 10, 2016, exactly six months after Bowie died from cancer two days after his 69th birthday. Jones has honored his late father in the past, most touchingly during the 2017 BRIT Awards while he was accepting a posthumous honor on behalf of his father (via Entertainment Weekly).

“I lost my dad last year, but I also became a dad, and I was spending a lot of time after getting over the shock of trying to work out what would I want my son to know about his granddad,” Jones told the crowd at the ceremony. “And I think, it would be the same thing that most of my dad’s fans have taken over the last 50 years: he’s always been there supporting people who think they’re a little bit weird, or a little bit strange, a little bit different. And he’s always been there for them.”

You can check out Jones’ tribute to his father in the post below.

