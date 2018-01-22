‘Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home’ Trailer: Danny McBride & Chris Hemsworth Star in Secret Sequel — Watch

Does Paul Hogan know about this?

There’s a new “Crocodile Dundee” movie, and it stars…Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth? The secretive new project, which some still have a hard time believing is an actual movie, now has a trailer to go along with the rumors. Watch below.

This look at “Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home” opens somewhere in the Outback, where a tour bus carrying McBride lets him off next to a sign-carrying Hemsworth. “Yo, where the kangaroos at?” asks McBride, who’s playing the child of the original Crocodile Dundee; Hemsworth has a hard time believing he’s related to the character made famous by Paul Hogan. “Brian Dundee? Really?” he keeps asking.

The first three comedies — “Crocodile Dundee,” “Crocodile Dundee II,” and “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles” — were released in 1986, 1988, and 2001, respectively. Steve Rogers directed “Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns home,” which is due in theaters on June 1.