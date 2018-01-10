It’s ‘Dunkirk’ vs. ‘Baby Driver’ at the Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Awards

“Dunkirk” and “Baby Driver,” two movies with innovative sound mixing, will face off at the 54th annual CAS Awards to be held on February 24th at the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel. The mixing team for Christopher Nolan’s World War II actioner experimented with real-world soundscapes for mounting excitement, panic, and jeopardy. And Edgar Wright’s mixing team choreographed squealing brakes against pop classics for his cacophony of bank heists.
Competing with “Dunkirk” and “Baby Driver” are “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Wonder Woman,” which benefited from the Holdo Hyperspace and No Man’s Land battle sequences, respectively, and “The Shape of Water,” which creatively mixed creature and water sounds for Guillermo del Toro’s adult fairy tale.
The biggest omission was “Blade Runner 2049,” which blurred sound and score for emotional and atmospheric weight in Denis Villeneuve’s critically-acclaimed sci-fi sequel.
Animation nods, meanwhile, went to Pixar’s “Coco” and “Cars 3,” Warner Bros.’ “The LEGO Batman Movie,” Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3,” and Blue Sky’s “Ferdinand.”
The CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to Re-recording Mixer Anna Behlmer (“Star Trek”), the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to “Darkest Hour” director Joe Wright, and the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound will be presented to Tomlinson Holman (developer of the Lucasfilm THX sound system). The Student Recognition Award winner will also be named and receive a $2500 prize.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Baby Driver
Production Mixer – Mary H. Ellis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Julian Slater, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins, CAS
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
“Dunkirk”
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Parker
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
“The Shape of Water”
Production Mixer – Glen Gauthier
Re-recording Mixer – Christian T. Cooke, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brad Zoern, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
“Wonder Woman”
Production Mixer – Chris Munro, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Nick Kray
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
“Cars 3”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Meyers
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
“Coco”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
“Despicable Me 3”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Nielson
Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Ferdinand”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“The Lego Batman Movie”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Jason Oliver
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer – Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer – Lisa Simpson
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”
Production Mixer – Gabriel Monts
Re-recording Mixer – Kent Sparling
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Zach Martin
Scoring Mixer – Jeff Beal
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – William Miller
ADR Mixer – Adam Mendez, CAS
“Gaga: Five Feet Two”
Re-recording Mixer – Jonathan Wales, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason Dotts
“Jane”
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
“Long Strange Trip”
Production Mixer – David Silberberg
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas
Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
“Big Little Lies”: Episode 7 “You Get What You Need”
Production Mixer – Brendan Beebe, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gavin Fernandes, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Louis Gignac
“Black Mirror: USS Callister”
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer – Will Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
“Fargo”: Year 3 Episode 4 “The Narrow Escape Problem”
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kirk Lynds, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Lee
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
Production Mixer –John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt
“Twin Peaks – Part 8 ‘Gotta Light?”
Production Mixer – Douglas Axtell
Re-recording Mixer –Dean Hurley
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Eng
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Better Call Saul: Lantern’
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres, CAS
“Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
“Stranger Things”: Chapter 8 “The Mind Flayer”
Production Mixer – Michael P. Clark, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS
Foley Mixer – Anthony Zeller, CAS
“The Crown: Misadventure”
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Episode #1 “Offred”
Production Mixer – John J. Thomson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Foley Mixer – Don White
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
“Ballers: Yay Area”
Production Mixer – Scott Harber, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Weingart, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Colomby, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mitch Dorf
“blackish: Juneteenth, The Musical”
Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple
“Modern Family: Lake Life”
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
“Silicon Valley”: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
“Veep: Omaha”
Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“American Experience: The Great War” – Part 3
Production Mixer – John Jenkins
Re-Recording Mixer – Ken Hahn
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Oman)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
“Deadliest Catch: Last Damn Arctic Storm”
Re-Recording Mixer – John Warrin
“Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge”
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
“Who Killed Tupac?” Episode 101: “Murder in Vegas”
Production Mixer – Steve Birchmeier
Re-Recording Mixer – John Reese
NOMINATIONS FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCT — PRODUCTION
DPA: DPA Slim
Lectrosonics: Duet Digital Wireless Monitor System
Sonosax: SX-R4+
Sound Devices: Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Zaxcom: ZMT3-Phantom
NOMINATIONS FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCT — POST PRODUCTION
Dolby: Dolby Atmos Content Creation Tools
FabFilter: Pro Q2 Equalizer
Exponential Audio: R4 Reverb
iZotope, Inc.: RX 6 Advanced
Todd-AO: Absentia DX
