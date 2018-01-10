It’s ‘Dunkirk’ vs. ‘Baby Driver’ at the Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Awards

"Blade Runner 2049" was the most notable snub for this year's Sound Mixing awards.

“Dunkirk” and “Baby Driver,” two movies with innovative sound mixing, will face off at the 54th annual CAS Awards to be held on February 24th at the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel. The mixing team for Christopher Nolan’s World War II actioner experimented with real-world soundscapes for mounting excitement, panic, and jeopardy. And Edgar Wright’s mixing team choreographed squealing brakes against pop classics for his cacophony of bank heists.

Competing with “Dunkirk” and “Baby Driver” are “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Wonder Woman,” which benefited from the Holdo Hyperspace and No Man’s Land battle sequences, respectively, and “The Shape of Water,” which creatively mixed creature and water sounds for Guillermo del Toro’s adult fairy tale.

The biggest omission was “Blade Runner 2049,” which blurred sound and score for emotional and atmospheric weight in Denis Villeneuve’s critically-acclaimed sci-fi sequel.

Animation nods, meanwhile, went to Pixar’s “Coco” and “Cars 3,” Warner Bros.’ “The LEGO Batman Movie,” Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3,” and Blue Sky’s “Ferdinand.”

The CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to Re-recording Mixer Anna Behlmer (“Star Trek”), the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to “Darkest Hour” director Joe Wright, and the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound will be presented to Tomlinson Holman (developer of the Lucasfilm THX sound system). The Student Recognition Award winner will also be named and receive a $2500 prize.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Baby Driver

Production Mixer – Mary H. Ellis, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Julian Slater, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins, CAS

ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

“Dunkirk”

Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Parker

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

“The Shape of Water”

Production Mixer – Glen Gauthier

Re-recording Mixer – Christian T. Cooke, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brad Zoern, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS

“Wonder Woman”

Production Mixer – Chris Munro, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Burdon

Re-recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Nick Kray

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

“Cars 3”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Meyers

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

“Coco”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

“Despicable Me 3”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Nielson

Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Ferdinand”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts

Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Jason Oliver

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Pashley

Scoring Mixer – Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer – Lisa Simpson

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

Production Mixer – Gabriel Monts

Re-recording Mixer – Kent Sparling

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Zach Martin

Scoring Mixer – Jeff Beal

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – William Miller

ADR Mixer – Adam Mendez, CAS

“Gaga: Five Feet Two”

Re-recording Mixer – Jonathan Wales, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jason Dotts

“Jane”

Production Mixer – Lee Smith

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw

Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

“Long Strange Trip”

Production Mixer – David Silberberg

Re-recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas

Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

“Big Little Lies”: Episode 7 “You Get What You Need”

Production Mixer – Brendan Beebe, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gavin Fernandes, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Louis Gignac

“Black Mirror: USS Callister”

Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard

Re-recording Mixer – Will Miller

ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock

Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman

“Fargo”: Year 3 Episode 4 “The Narrow Escape Problem”

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kirk Lynds, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Martin Lee

Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Production Mixer –John Mooney, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS

Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt

“Twin Peaks – Part 8 ‘Gotta Light?”

Production Mixer – Douglas Axtell

Re-recording Mixer –Dean Hurley

Re-recording Mixer – Ron Eng

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Better Call Saul: Lantern’

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres, CAS

“Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

“Stranger Things”: Chapter 8 “The Mind Flayer”

Production Mixer – Michael P. Clark, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett

Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins

ADR Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS

Foley Mixer – Anthony Zeller, CAS

“The Crown: Misadventure”

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth

Re-recording Mixer – Lee Walpole

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Episode #1 “Offred”

Production Mixer – John J. Thomson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow

Foley Mixer – Don White

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

“Ballers: Yay Area”

Production Mixer – Scott Harber, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Richard Weingart, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Colomby, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mitch Dorf

“blackish: Juneteenth, The Musical”

Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple

“Modern Family: Lake Life”

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS

“Silicon Valley”: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

“Veep: Omaha”

Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“American Experience: The Great War” – Part 3

Production Mixer – John Jenkins

Re-Recording Mixer – Ken Hahn

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Oman)

Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS

“Deadliest Catch: Last Damn Arctic Storm”

Re-Recording Mixer – John Warrin

“Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge”

Production Mixer – David Hocs

Production Mixer – Tom Tierney

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

“Who Killed Tupac?” Episode 101: “Murder in Vegas”

Production Mixer – Steve Birchmeier

Re-Recording Mixer – John Reese

NOMINATIONS FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCT — PRODUCTION

DPA: DPA Slim

Lectrosonics: Duet Digital Wireless Monitor System

Sonosax: SX-R4+

Sound Devices: Mix Pre- 10T Recorder

Zaxcom: ZMT3-Phantom

NOMINATIONS FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCT — POST PRODUCTION

Dolby: Dolby Atmos Content Creation Tools

FabFilter: Pro Q2 Equalizer

Exponential Audio: R4 Reverb

iZotope, Inc.: RX 6 Advanced

Todd-AO: Absentia DX

