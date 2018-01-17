Dylan Farrow Addresses Woody Allen in First TV Interview: ‘Why Shouldn’t I Want to Bring Him Down?’

"All I can do is speak my truth and hope," Farrow tells Gayle King about her accusations against the director.

Dylan Farrow’s first television interview is set to air Thursday morning on “CBS This Morning,” but the morning news program has released an emotional first look at the sit-down between Farrow and co-anchor Gayle King. Farrow is expected to speak at length about her allegation that Woody Allen molested her as child and the pressure she’s now putting on Hollywood stars to speak out against him.

“Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down?” Farrow asks King. “Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage that after all these years, being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Farrow has alleged for years that she suffered abuse from Allen as a child and tells King that now it’s “on them” whether or not people want to believe her. She says all she can do is “speak my truth and hope” when it comes to whether or not people will side with her or Allen.

“I hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing it,” Farrow said.

Farrow has been making headlines recently for calling out celebrities in the midst of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements. She specifically criticized Justin Timberlake and Blake Lively for being advocates against sexual harassment and abuse, despite the fact they have both worked with Allen and continue to support him.

In recent weeks, many actors who have worked with Allen in the past have come forward to express their regrets over the decision in light of Farrow’s allegation. Farrow has thanked each one for their statements, including Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Griffin Newman, and David Krumholtz. Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet are the stars of Allen’s new film, set to premiere later this year, and they both have vowed to donate their salary to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

Farrow’s full interview on “CBS This Morning” will air tomorrow. Watch the first-look preview below.