Edgar Wright’s Top 10 Movies of 2017: ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘Raw,’ ‘Phantom Thread,’ and More

Exclusive: The "Baby Driver" director shares his picks with IndieWire.

When he isn’t making movies, Edgar Wright is usually making lists. The “Baby Driver,” “Shaun of the Dead,” and “Hot Fuzz” director has shared many a top 10 (and even top 100) list over the years, much to the delight of his fans; he’s continued that tradition by sharing his favorite movies of 2017 with IndieWire. Wright’s choices include an expectedly wide range, with everything from Julia Ducournau’s horror flick “Raw” to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” included.

More than 40 other directors shared their favorite films of 2017 with IndieWire.

Here are Wright’s 10 favorite movies of the year that was, shared in no particular order:

“Raw”

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“mother!”

“Get Out”

“The Big Sick”

“Lady Bird”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Logan Lucky”

Many of his choices have emerged as favorites among critics and other filmmakers, with the divisive “mother!” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” receiving less love than the likes of “Get Out” and “The Big Sick.”

Wright also sent us 10 more that “could easily swap out any of the above”: “The Florida Project,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Brad’s Status,” “Foxtrot,” “Wind River,” “Jusqu’à la garde,” “Split,” “My Life as a Courgette,” “Lady Macbeth,” and “Logan.”