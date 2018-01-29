‘Queen of Earth’ Reunion Confirmed: Elisabeth Moss to Lead Alex Ross Perry’s ‘Her Smell’ as Destructive Punk Rocker

"Her Smell" will be the third Perry-directed feature with the Emmy-winning Moss front and center.

Elisabeth Moss may be the Emmy-winning star of Hulu’s drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but she’s not giving up indie film just yet. The actress has signed on to star as the lead in Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell.” Moss previously was front and center in Perry’s “Queen of Earth,” where she acted opposite Katherine Waterston.

Moss will star as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with those around her to the limit. “Her Smell” follows Becky as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to lead her band to crossover success. Production on “Her Smell” is set to begin this spring with Bow and Arrow Entertainment producing.

“With ‘Her Smell,’ Alex has crafted another fantastic piece filled with memorable characters,” said Bow and Arrow’s Adam Perniciaro said in a statement. “The film represents his continued evolution as one of our most important emerging cinematic voices. We are so excited to see this story about powerful, talented, beautifully flawed yet heroically unapologetic women come to life.”

“Her Smell” will be Perry’s follow-up to “Golden Exits,” which premiered at Sundance in 2017 and will hit theaters February 9. Moss will be back on television when “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2 premieres April 25.