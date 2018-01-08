Elisabeth Moss Wins Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Sunday, January 7.

Elisabeth Moss won her second Golden Globe Award during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers. This win is for Best Actress in a Drama Series, whereas her previous win came for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie in “Top of the Lake.”

The award was presented by actors Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett. The celebrated actress has received rave reviews for her portrayal of a brutally subjected woman trapped in a frightening, totalitarian dystopia who rebels against her oppressors in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Moss won the Emmy for her turn in mid-2017.

Also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series were Caitriona Balfe for “Outlander,” Claire Foy for “The Crown” (who won in 2017), Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Deuce,” and Katherine Langford for “13 Reasons Why.”

Previous winners include Taraji P. Henson for “Empire” in 2016, Ruth Wilson for “The Affair” in 2015, Robin Wright for “House of Cards” in 2014, and Claire Danes for “Homeland” in 2013 and 2012, the last actress to win back-to-back awards in the category.

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented Sunday, January 7, during a live ceremony that aired on NBC and was live-streamed for the first time online. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

