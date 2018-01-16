‘Everything Sucks!’ Trailer: Nostalgic Netflix Comedy Relives Your ’90s High School Experience

Two warring nerd groups make a movie together in a new comedy from "Like Crazy" co-writer Ben York Jones.

Last year, chenille sweaters were a holiday party staple and Jenny Slate made frizzy hair cool again in “Landline.” With Netflix’s latest comedy driving a Volvo station wagon back to 1996, it appears ’90s nostalgia is far from reaching a saturation point. The first trailer for “Everything Sucks!” promises plenty of VHS tapes, flannel, and CD-skipping jokes, plus a crew of scheming pre-teens who are just trying to deal. Looking like a cross between “Stranger Things” and “Big Mouth,” “Everything Sucks!” could be the latest Netflix comedy to go make waves.

Per the official synopsis: “Set in the real life town of Boring, Oregon in 1996, ‘Everything Sucks!’ is a quirky, funny coming of age story that revolves around Boring High School’s A/V Club and Drama Club— two crews of nerdy-edgy outsiders, who join forces to make a movie and endure the purgatory known as high school.”

The series stars Peyton Kennedy (“American Fable”) and Jahi Winston (“The New Edition Story”) as students, with Patch Darragh (“Sully,” “The Path”) and Claudine Nako (“Grimm”) as their respective parents. The 10-episode, half-hour dramedy is created by Ben York Jones (who co-wrote “Like Crazy” with Drake Doremus) and Michael Mohan (“Save the Date”), who will both serve as executive producers.

Read More:Every New Netflix Original Series Premiering in 2018

“Everything Sucks!” hits Netflix on February 16. Watch the first trailer below: