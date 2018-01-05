‘Fargo’: Noah Hawley ‘Has an Idea’ for Season 4, FX Plans for 2019 Release

TCA: FX Networks CEO John Landgraf is "very excited" about Noah Hawley's new idea for a fourth season of "Fargo."

Noah Hawley is a busy man, but the creator and showrunner of FX series “Fargo” and “Legion” — as well as an author, feature film screenwriter, and future big screen director — is always thinking ahead, as evidenced by his plans for a fourth season of “Fargo.”

Though nothing concrete has been revealed in terms of narrative, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf announced that Hawley has an “idea” for “Fargo” Season 4 and the network is planning to release it in 2019.

“He’s told us he has an idea, which has me very excited, for a fourth cycle of ‘Fargo,'” Landgraf said. “The plan is to have that ready for 2019.”

[Update:]

During the “Legion” panel, Hawley commented on his progress and plans for “Fargo.”

“It’s still early for me,” he said. “I really love that world, but it’s still very much a question for me of if there’s something left to say with it; of balancing tone. I never want it to be something where people go, ‘Oh, that thing with the funny accents.'”

Hawley also said he’s working on a book reflecting back on the first three seasons, featuring new interviews and essays.

“Hopefully, it will come out before the fourth year,” Hawley said.

How Hawley described the process of coming up with Season 4 is very much in line with what he’s said in the past.

“Am I sure there’s going to be a fourth season of ‘Fargo’?” Hawley said, speaking at the ATX TV Festival in June 2017. “Here’s the thing: I wasn’t sure there was going to be a second season, and I wasn’t sure there was going to be a third season until I had an idea I really liked.”

“If an idea comes, we would do another,” he said later. “[But] I’m certainly aware of the danger of overstaying your welcome and the danger of repeating yourself. […] I feel like there’s a zeitgeist for an idea, and there’s just a certain amount of story that you can tell in that vain.”

It seems like he’s found a concept that meets both his standards and the network’s. As for the timetable, it’s not unusual for “Fargo” — or many of the auteur-driven shows at FX — to take an extended hiatus. “Fargo” Season 3 aired in April 2017, nearly a year-and-a-half after Season 2 premiered in October 2015. Season 1 premiered in April 2014.

Landgraf also discussed another show that’s been pushed back a bit further than expected and now looks to be in doubt overall: “American Crime Story: Katrina.”

“After ‘Versace,’ I can’t tell you what the exact installment of ‘American Crime Story’ will be,” Landgraf said. “It might be ‘Katrina,’ it might be something else.”

“Katrina” was originally meant to be the follow-up to “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” before “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (premiering January 17) took its spot. “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” won nine Emmys and pulled in strong ratings for the network, making it an important anthology series for the network moving forward. “Fargo” is as well, as evidenced (among other things) by its three Golden Globe nominations this year.