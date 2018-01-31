‘Finding Your Feet’ Trailer: Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall Lead Rom-Com From ‘Wimbledon’ Director

Your favorite "Harry Potter" villains (and your mom's favorite actors) meet-cute in a community dance class.

Finally, a movie for the whole family. Grab your mom and get ready for “Finding Your Feet,” a romantic comedy starring Academy Award nominee Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, and Celie Imrie from “Wimbledon” director Richard Loncraine. In the vein of “Calender Girls” or “Something’s Gotta Give,” “Finding Your Feet” is sure to delight older audiences whose attentions may be flagging amidst Oscar season. Jam-packed with some of the UK’s finest talents, and with a heartwarming but familiar story of a woman learning to live and let go, “Finding Your Feet” looks like the kind of film they just don’t make anymore.

Staunton plays ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott, who seeks refuge in London with her estranged sister Bif (Imrie) after she discovers her husband (John Sessions) having an affair. Uptight Sandra bristles against her outspoken, serial dating, free-spirited sister. But when she reluctantly joins Bif’s community dance class, she meets Charlie (Timothy Spall), Jackie (“Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley) and Ted (David Hayman). The eccentric and energetic group show Sandra a new lease on life, leaving her open to potential new romance.

As Bif says in the trailer, “It’s one thing being scared of dying, it’s a whole different matter being scared of living.”

Live a little, and watch the trailer for “Finding Your Feet” below.

Roadside Attractions will release “Finding Your Feet” in select theaters March 30.