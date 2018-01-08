Frances McDormand Wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star edged out Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Michelle Williams to win the award.

Frances McDormand has won the award for Best Actress in a Drama at the 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers. The award was presented by presented by Angelina Jolie and last year’s winner Isabelle Huppert. The celebrated actress has received rave reviews for her portrayal of a mother who publicly challenges local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder in director Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

In accepting the award tonight, McDormand, after promising to buy her fellow nominees tequila at the bar in back, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as only she could. “I’m still not quite sure who they are when I run into them over the last 35 years, but I love seeing their faces,” said McDormand of the HFPA. “And let’s face it, they managed to elect a female president.”

McDormand, winning the second to last award of the evening, also took a moment to reflect on the female empowerment themes that dominated the show. “So many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be part of the tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure,” said McDormand. “Trust me the women in this room tonight are not here for the food, we are here for the work.”

Also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama were Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), Meryl Streep (“The Post”), Jessica Chastain (“Molly’s Game”) and Michelle Williams (“All The Money In The World”). Although Hawkins and McDormand had been the favorites to take home the award, the category is particularly competitive this year. It will become an even deeper field for the Academy Awards, as Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) — who tonight were competing in the separate category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical — will also be competing for a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented Sunday, January 7, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

