Gal Gadot and Harvey Weinstein’s Names Were Among the Most Mispronounced Words of 2017

So was "coulrophobia," which made the list thanks to "It."

Just because you’re one of the biggest movie stars in the world doesn’t mean people know how to say your name. Just ask Gal Gadot, whose last name was among the most mispronounced words of 2017, according to a Babbel survey. (It turns out you do pronounce that “t” after all: Gadot is pronounced “gah-dott.” So much for your “Waiting for Gadot” jokes.) The “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” star wasn’t the only movie-related figure to be so honored, however.

Harvey Weinstein, who made headlines last year for far more negative reasons, confused many a reader with his last name (which he pronounces “wine-steen” and linguists think should actually be “wine-stine”) in 2017. Also making the list was “coulrophobia,” AKA the irrational fear of clowns, which no doubt surged in popularity due to the release of “It” late last summer. That one is pronounced “cool-ruh-foh-bee-ah,” natch.

Babbel compiled its data by conducting a poll with professional subtitlers from the U.S. Captioning Company, National Captioning Canada, and the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters. The top 10 includes uncinematic terms as well, of course: “bokeh,” “dotard,” “fibromyalgia,” “Namibia,” “nuclear,” “Puerto Rico,” and “Pyongyang.” Read the full survey here.