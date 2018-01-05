Gal Gadot Thinks James Cameron Was Looking For Publicity When He Slammed ‘Wonder Woman’ For Objectifying its Hero

Nobody puts Wonder Woman in the corner, not even James Cameron.

Gal Gadot has finally broken her silence on James Cameron’s criticism of “Wonder Woman.” The “Titanic” and “Avatar” director made headlines last summer when he shared his belief that Patty Jenkins and Gadot’s film turned its hero into an “objectified icon.”

“I’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing,” Cameron said of the film, “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

Cameron’s criticism upset many who felt “Wonder Woman” was a progressive step forward for blockbuster filmmaking. Now Gadot has finally weighed in on the matter in a comment to Entertainment Weekly. The actress believes Cameron was only looking for publicity when he bad mouthed her blockbuster.

“I didn’t want to give him the stage,” Gadot said about remaining silent about the criticism. “First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work. When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage.”

Fortunately, not even James Cameron’s bad words could stop “Wonder Woman” from being one of the most critically acclaimed and successful films of 2017.

