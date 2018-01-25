Gal Gadot Reacts to ‘Wonder Woman’ Oscar Snub by Not Caring About It At All

"Wonder Woman" was completely shut out of the 90th Academy Awards, but its breakout star isn't too mad about it.

It’s hard to feel anything but grateful when your movie becomes an instant classic and makes over $820 million at the worldwide box office, so it’s not too surprising to hear that Gal Gadot isn’t letting the Academy’s complete shut out of “Wonder Woman” get her down too much. The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film did not get a single Oscar nomination this year despite being one of the best reviewed and most beloved tentpoles of 2017.

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that ‘Wonder Woman’ wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that,” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight in the aftermath of the Oscar nominations announcement.

While “Wonder Woman” may have been a long shot to earn Best Picture and Best Director nominations, the movie even missed out in crafts categories like Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing. Superhero films often have a hard time breaking into the major Oscar races, but one movie actually did this year: “Logan” is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Many expected “Wonder Woman” to be the obvious superhero awards contender this year, which made the deserved “Logan” nomination all the more surprising.

“I think that you can’t have it all,” Gadot explained. “We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

“Wonder Woman 2” will find Gadot reprising the character and will have Jenkins back behind the camera. The film is already set for release on November 1, 2019.