‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Will Premiere in April 2019 (Unless Maisie Williams Is Lying)

Nothing is official just yet, but Arya Stark seems to know the plan.

Winter is here, but we won’t see how “Game of Thrones” concludes until next spring. That’s according to Maisie Williams, who plays fan favorite Arya Stark on the celebrated HBO drama and who may have just let a closely guarded cat out of the bag. Speaking to Metro, the actress says that the show will return next April.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019],” said Williams. “That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit.” One imagines that the final season will be CGI-heavy, given that there’s an army of White Walkers (led by an undead ice dragon, no less) marching past the Wall and into Westeros, so post-production will take quite some time.

The show’s first six seasons all consisted of 10 episodes, whereas last year’s was comprised of seven; the eighth and final season will be made up of just six, though most of them are reported to be more than an hour long.