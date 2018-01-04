‘Game Over, Man!’ Trailer: ‘Workaholics’ Crew Takes Down Terrorists to Save Shaggy in Netflix Comedy — Watch

Netflix's 80-film slate of 2018 originals includes a "Hangover"-like buddy comedy from the producers of "Sausage Party" and "Lady Bird."

Four creators of “Workaholics” — which ended its seven-season Comedy Central run in 2017 — are reuniting this spring on Netflix. Adam Devine (the “Pitch Perfect” franchise), Anders Holm (“The Mindy Project”), and Blake Anderson (“Dope”) star in Kyle Newacheck’s “Game Over, Man!,” an upcoming feature reminiscent of “The Hangover” set in Los Angeles (complete with a trashed hotel room and a blast-from-the-past scene partner, à la Mike Tyson).

In the Holm-penned script, a trio of video game creators watches in horror as party-goers are taken hostage on live television, including their financier and Shaggy, the Jamaican singer of the 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me,” which serves as the trailer’s soundtrack.

The friends initially set out to thwart terrorists — posing as waiters — but quickly become gun-toting and blood-spattered criminals themselves. “Superbad” and “Sausage Party” scribes Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg are producing, along with Scott Rudin, whose 2017 projects included “Lady Bird” and “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” also for Netflix.

“Game Over, Man!” also includes appearances from “Veep” regular Sam Richardson and Oscar winner Cloris Leachman, also no stranger to comedies (she took home an Emmy for playing the title character’s evil grandmother on “Malcolm in the Middle”).

“Game Over, Man!” was first announced in June 2016, and is one of 80 original movies the streaming service is readying for 2018. “Bright,” Netflix’s $90 million, December 22 release, garnered 11 million viewers in its first three days.

Watch the trailer for “Game Over, Man!” ahead of its March 23 debut below.

