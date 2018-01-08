Gary Oldman Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

His performance in "Darkest Hour" has earned near-universal praise.

Gary Oldman has won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for “Darkest Hour,” besting a competitive field of nominees that also included Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”), Tom Hanks (“The Post”), and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”). His portrayal of Winston Churchill in the film has earned near-universal praise.

Other actors honored tonight include Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya), and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 7 by Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2017 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.