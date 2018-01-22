Gary Oldman Wins SAG Award for Best Film Actor in a Leading Role

Other winners tonight include Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney.

Gary Oldman has won the Screen Actors Guild for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “Darkest Hour,” beating out Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”).

Other big winners tonight include Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) and Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”). Oldman is widely considered the actor to beat at the Academy Awards, having also won a Golden Globe and received a BAFTA Award nomination for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s biopic.

The 24rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA were hosted Sunday, January 21 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony recognizes outstanding performances in film and primetime television in 2016 as chosen by all active SAG members.