‘Genius’ Season 2 First Trailer: Antonio Banderas Is One Sexy Pablo Picasso

A colorful first trailer has both young and old Picasso seducing women with one simple pickup line: "I want to paint you."

The first trailer for “Genius” season two has arrived, and with it our first glimpse of Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso. The Spanish actor takes a stab at his country’s—and the world’s—most famous artist in the National Geographic series, created by crackerjack producing team Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. The newly released trailer paints Picasso as passionate, mysterious, and intensely dedicated to his craft. Of course, the most famous painter of the 20th century was also a notorious lothario. The only pickup line he ever needed was: “I want to paint you.”

Banderas sports sweeping grey locks in “Genius: Picasso,” waxing poetic about art and talent with his effortless swagger. Following the format of its first installment, which cast Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, “Genius” also finds a young Picasso (newcomer Alex Rich) being schooled in the art of painting and seducing his first subjects.

“Genius: Picasso” premieres on NatGeo on April 24. Check out the colorful first trailer below.