Hulu Doubles Down on George Clooney: All 331 Episodes of ‘ER’ Are Now Streaming For The First Time

TCA: Clooney is also executive producing, directing and starring in "Catch-22" for the streaming service.

It’s a Clooney-palooza at Hulu. George Clooney marks his big return to television on the streaming service via “Catch-22,” a six-part limited series that goes into production this year. Clooney will executive produce and also star as Colonel Cathcart. He’ll also direct the series alongside his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov.

But more immediately, effective this morning, Hulu is streaming all 331 episodes of “ER” thanks to a new deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. With all 15 seasons now online, this is the first time the show’s entire library has been available on a streaming video on demand service.

“ER” launched in 1994, ER won a total of 23 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, and is still the most-nominated drama series in history (at 124). The show, of course, turned Clooney into a superstar, and also made castmembers like Noah Wyle and Julianna Margulies household names.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, which produced the show with Warner Bros. TV, is also expanding its business with Hulu, as it produces a revival of “Animaniacs.”

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show,” Clooney said in a statement. “I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”