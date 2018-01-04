‘Golden Exits’ First Trailer: Alex Ross Perry is Back For Another Round of Indie Film Dysfunction

The "Listen Up Philip" and "Queen of Earth" director returns with a powerhouse indie cast and more New York-set dysfunction.

Alex Ross Perry’s “Golden Exits” made its debut at Sundance nearly one year ago, and now it’s finally gearing up for its theatrical release this February with an official trailer that perfectly sells Perry’s trademark brand of indie film dysfunction.

Perry’s latest features one of his biggest ensemble casts, including Jason Schwartzman, Emily Browning, Chloe Sevigny, Analeigh Tipton, Mary-Louise Parker, and Adam Horovitz. The group play a bunch of Brooklynites whose lives are upended by the arrival of Browning’s disruptive young woman.

Check out the official “Golden Exits” trailer below. The movie opens in theaters February 9.