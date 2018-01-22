Four Oscar Contenders Lead Golden Reel Sound Editing Nominations

Sci-fi, war, love, and heists collide in the race for the Golden Reel sound editing awards.

“Baby Driver,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk,” and “The Shape of Water” each received three MPSE sound editing nominations (Dialogue/ADR, Effects/Foley, and Music Score) in the race for the 65th Golden Reel Awards (held February 18th at the Westin Bonaventure).

Right behind with two nominations were “War for the Planet of the Apes” (Dialogue /ADR, Effects/Foley) and Pixar’s “Coco” (Animation, Musical).

Receiving single nominations were “Darkest Hour” (Dialogue /ADR), “Detroit” (Dialogue/ADR), “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (Music Score), “Logan” (Effects/Foley), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Effects/Foley), “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri (Dialogue/ADR), “The Lost City of Z” (Music Score), “Thor: Ragnarok” (Effects/Foley), “Transformers: The Last Knight” (Music Score), “Wonder Woman” (Music Score).

Other Musical nominations went to Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Greatest Showman.” Competing with “Coco” in animation were Pixar’s “Cars 3,” Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3,” GKids’ “The Breadwinner,” and Warner Bros.’ “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

Competing for docs were “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” “Bill Nye: The Science Guy,” “Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars,” “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS,” “Icarus,” “In Pursuit of Silence,” and “Jane.”

In addition, Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) will be honored with the Filmmaker of the Year Award and John P. Fasal with the Career Achievement Award.

The complete nominations list can be found on the MPSE website.

